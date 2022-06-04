Gateway Truck results: Corey Heim wins

By Jun 4, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT
Gateway Truck results
Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images
0 Comments

MADISON, Illinois — Corey Heim held off the field in overtime to score his second career Camping World Truck Series win Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Christian Eckes, who was leading when the caution came out for an incident that sent the race into overtime, placed second. Chandler Smith finished third. Stewart Friesen placed fourth and Johnny Sauter completed the top five.

MORE: Gateway Truck results

Ben Rhodes, who led a race-high 43 laps, finished eight. Rajah Caruth, making his series debut, finished 11th.

Carson Hocevar was involved in a crash on the last lap. His sliding truck was hit hard by Tyler Hill. Hocevar was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chandler Smith

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ben Rhodes

NEXT: The series runs June 11 at Sonoma Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

POINTS REPORT

Ben Rhodes leads the points after 11 races. He has 415 points. He’s followed by Chandler Smith (398), Zane Smith (394), John Hunter Nemechek (393) and Stewart Friesen (391).

MORE: Gateway Truck drivers points

Read more about NASCAR

Indianapolis Cup
Can Next Gen car help return Cup to Indianapolis oval?
Gateway Cup starting lineup
Gateway Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway - Practice
Chase Briscoe tops field at Gateway to win first career Cup pole