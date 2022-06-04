Gateway Truck results: Corey Heim wins

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

MADISON, Illinois — Corey Heim held off the field in overtime to score his second career Camping World Truck Series win Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Christian Eckes, who was leading when the caution came out for an incident that sent the race into overtime, placed second. Chandler Smith finished third. Stewart Friesen placed fourth and Johnny Sauter completed the top five.

Ben Rhodes, who led a race-high 43 laps, finished eight. Rajah Caruth, making his series debut, finished 11th.

Carson Hocevar was involved in a crash on the last lap. His sliding truck was hit hard by Tyler Hill. Hocevar was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chandler Smith

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ben Rhodes

NEXT: The series runs June 11 at Sonoma Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Carson Hocevar gives a thumbs up after this huge hit on the final lap at Gateway. https://t.co/puyiGPAyoj pic.twitter.com/2aKZffGvrh — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 4, 2022

POINTS REPORT

Ben Rhodes leads the points after 11 races. He has 415 points. He’s followed by Chandler Smith (398), Zane Smith (394), John Hunter Nemechek (393) and Stewart Friesen (391).