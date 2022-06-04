Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

MADISON, Illinois — Camping World Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar was transported to a local hospital after a last-lap crash in Saturday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Niece Motorsports issued a release Saturday night saying that Hocevar was transported “for further evaluation of his right lower extremity.”

Hocevar was put on a stretcher after exiting his Truck. He gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled to the ambulance.

The 19-year-old Hocevar finished 24th.

It appeared that contact with another truck turned Hocevar in Turn 2. As Hocevar’s truck slid down the track, Tyler Hill slammed into it near the left front wheel. The contact shot Hocevar’s truck down the track.