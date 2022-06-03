Portland Xfinity starting lineup: Anthony Alfredo starts first

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Anthony Alfredo will start on the pole for Saturday’s inaugural Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway.

The final round was stopped because of rain on the 1.97-mile road course.

That gave Alfredo his first career series pole. It’s also Our Motorsports’ first career pole.

MORE: Portland Xfinity starting lineup

Because the final round was unable to be completed because of rain, the lineup was set by speeds in the first round.

Alfredo won the pole with a lap of 93.229 mph. Austin Hill was second at 92.973 mph. The second row features Daniel Hemric (92.832 mph) and Sam Mayer (92.808). The third row has Jade Buford (92.706) and Ty Gibbs (92.228).

Connor Mosack, making his series debut, qualified eighth after a lap of 91.914 mph. Also making their series debut are Mason Flippi and Darren Dilley. Flippi qualified 29th with a lap of 89.264 mph. Dilley qualified 32nd with a lap of 88.578 mph.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 4:46 p.m. ET Saturday. There is a 74% chance of rain at the start of the race.