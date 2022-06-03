Gateway Truck starting lineup: Corey Heim wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

MADISON, Illinois — Corey Heim claimed his first career Camping World Truck Series pole Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Heim piloted his Kyle Busch Motorsports truck to a lap of 138.232 mph to win the pole.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Zane Smith, who had a lap of 137.978 mph. Smith also will run in Sunday’s Cup race, filling in for Chris Buescher. Buescher has been sidelined by COVID-19.

Stewart Friesen (137.863 mph) qualified third. Chandler Smith (137.771) qualified fourth. Christian Eckes (137.766) completes the top five.

ARCA points leader Rajah Caruth, making his first Truck start, qualified 19th after a lap of 135.200 mph.

The Truck race is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.