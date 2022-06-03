Friday NASCAR schedules at Gateway, Portland

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR will have vehicles running in two different locations this weekend.

The Cup and Camping World Truck Series will be at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois.

This marks the first Cup event at the 1.25-mile track.

The Xfinity Series will compete for the first time at Portland International Raceway, a 1.97-mile road course.

All three series will be on track Friday.

Here is the schedule for both venues:

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Cup and Trucks)

Weekend weather

Forecast: Sunny. High 83 degrees.

Friday, June 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

2 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Motor Racing Network, FS1)

6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)

Portland International Raceway (Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Forecast: Showers in the morning and then cloudy in the afternoon. High around 70 degrees.

Friday, June 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity