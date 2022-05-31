Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Phoenix Raceway will host the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend, the track announced Tuesday.

The 2023 Championship Weekend for NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series, along with the ARCA Menards Series West, will take place Nov. 3-5.

NASCAR has not announced the full 2023 schedule for any of its series. Those schedules are expected to be released in late summer.

Phoenix has hosted the NASCAR Championship Weekend since 2020.

The track also announced that grandstand seats for the Nov. 4, 2022 Cup championship race have sold out. A select number of standing-room-only, hillside and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain for the Cup season finale this year.

Also, Phoenix Raceway has created a wait list for 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend tickets.

“This historic achievement wouldn’t be possible without the outpouring of support the community and our fans continue to show for events at our facility,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese in a release. “They continue to make Phoenix Raceway a must-visit sports and entertainment destination, and our dedicated team will continue their tireless efforts to deliver a championship-caliber experience that our race fans will remember for years to come.”