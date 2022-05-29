Denny Hamlin wins Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte in double OT

Denny Hamlin won an attrition-filled Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

Hamlin secured his first win in the crown-jewel event in double overtime after two late crashes at the front of the field pushed the race late.

The final restart saw Hamlin fire off to the left of Ross Chastain‘s battered No. 1 Chevrolet. Hamlin shot to the lead while his teammate, Kyle Busch, followed through and dove to Hamlin’s right.

On the last lap, Hamlin cleared Busch in Turn 2 after forcing Busch high, sending the No. 11 Toyota to its second win of the year. Sam McAuley was atop the pit box serving as the team’s interim crew chief while Chris Gabehart served the first of a four-race suspension following a loose wheel that detached at Dover on May 2.

The first overtime period began when second-place racer Chase Briscoe dove to leader Kyle Larson‘s left with two laps to go and lost control of his No. 14 Ford, sliding through Turn 2 and bringing out the final caution.

On the penultimate restart, Austin Dillon rocketed from sixth at the start/finish line to Larson’s left for the lead in Turn 3. He slid high, both drivers lost momentum, and after battling four-wide for the lead, Dillon crashed with Larson, Chastain and Joey Logano.

Hamlin scooted through with Busch in tow, putting themselves in prime position to capitalize on the final race to the finish.

Seventeen of the 37 starters failed to finish the race, 16 of whom exited due to crash damage. The yellow flag waved 18 times Sunday night, the most cautions at the Charlotte oval since a record 22 yellows appeared in the 2005 rendition of the race.

A vicious crash at Lap 346 brought the race to a halt after Chris Buescher tumbled side over side down the front straightaway in the 16th caution period of the night.

Daniel Suarez, the Stage 2 winner, was running fourth when he came up in front of Chase Briscoe at the exit of Turn 4. Contact sent Suarez spinning in front of the field. Rookie Todd Gilliland dove right to avoid but instead caught Suarez’s left rear. Buescher was hit from behind by Harrison Burton, another rookie that sent the right front of his No. 17 Ford into Suarez’s car.

The right front suspension broke on Buescher’s car as he slid through the turf and the wheel caught beneath his car, launching it skyward and sending it tumbling down the frontstretch. Both Buescher and Suarez exited their vehicles unharmed.

The 10th caution collected 12 cars. On a Lap 191 restart, Ryan Blaney entered Turn 1 too low and clipped the apron, sending his No. 12 spinning in the middle of traffic and collecting 11 other cars in the process. Included were Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Brad Keselowski. Each of those drivers retired from the race.

Completing the top five behind Hamlin and Busch were Kevin Harvick, Briscoe and Christopher Bell. Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman rounded out the top 10.

Stage 1 winner: Chase Elliott

Stage 2 winner: Daniel Suarez

Stage 3 winner: Ross Chastain

Next race: The series heads to Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway for its inaugural trip on June 5 (3:30 p.m., FS1).