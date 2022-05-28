Sunday Coca-Cola 600: Start time, weather, how to watch

With 11 different winners in the first 13 races, this Cup season is shaping up to be among the most unpredictable.
As the series heads into Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, eight drivers who won last year remain winless this season in points races. That includes Ryan Blaney, who won last weekend’s non-points All-Star Race, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. Harvick and Truex each has two Coca-Cola 600 wins in their career, most among active drivers.
Details for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
(All times Eastern)
START: USO Advisory Board Member Vice Admiral (retired), U.S. Navy, Mary Jackson will give the command to start engines will be given at 6:10 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 6:18 p.m.
PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 3 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 5:25 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 6 p.m. … Amazing Grace will be performed by the Charlotte Fire Department Pipe Band at 6:01 p.m. … Taps will be performed by the Ceremonial Bugler from “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, Staff Sergeant Benjamin Aird at 6:02 p.m. … SPC Will McCarthy will perform the National Anthem at 6:03 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (600 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 100. Stage 2 ends at Lap 200. Stage 3 ends at Lap 300.
TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. on FS1 and moves to Fox at 5 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 5 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.
STREAMING: Fox Sports
FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at start of the race
LAST TIME: Kyle Larson led 327 of 400 laps to win last year’s Coca-Cola 600. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott finished second. Kyle Busch placed third.
