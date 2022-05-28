Saturday NASCAR schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By May 28, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR’s home weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, rolls on Saturday afternoon.

The Xfinity Series takes the green flag shortly after 1 p.m. ET, while the Cup Series prepares for its longest race of the year with practice and qualifying later in the evening.

Saturday, May 28

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Mostly sunny skies. High 82 degrees.

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • 2 – 9:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/300 miles, FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7 – 7:45 p.m. — Cup practice (Group A & B; FS1)
  • 7:45 – 9 p.m. — Cup qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, two rounds; FS1)

