Charlotte Xfinity Series results, driver points

By May 28, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT
xfinity charlotte results berry
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Josh Berry dominated the day through battles with his JR Motorsports teammates to take home the Xfinity Series win Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Berry led 89 laps, including each of the final 23, to score his fourth career win and second of the year, following a May triumph at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30. Over 18 seconds behind Berry was Ty Gibbs, who finished second ahead of Sam Mayer, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece.

POINTS REPORT

With 530 points scored, AJ Allmendinger exits Charlotte with a 33-point advantage over second-place Noah Gragson (497). Allmendinger finished 19th Saturday after late wall contact resulted in a flat tire, marking the first time all season Allmendinger has failed to score a top-10 finish.

Ty Gibbs (490), Justin Allgaier (472) and Josh Berry (470) complete the top five in points.

