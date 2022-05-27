Charlotte Truck starting lineup: Ty Majeski wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ty Majeski earned his second career Camping World Truck Series pole and will lead the field to the green flag Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Majeski won the pole with a lap of 178.312 mph Friday afternoon.

Zane Smith (178.277 mph) will start second. Kyle Busch qualified third with a lap of 177.842 mph. Niece Motorsports teammates Carson Hocevar (177.602) and Ross Chastain (177.602) qualified with identical laps and complete the top five.

The Truck race is scheduled to take the green flag at 8:49 p.m. ET