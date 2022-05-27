Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sam Mayer won his first career Xfinity Series pole and will be joined on the front row by JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier for Saturday’s race.

This marks the 18-year-old Mayer’s first start at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Mayer qualified on the pole with a lap of 179.892 mph. Allgaier qualified at 178.571 mph.

Ryan Preece, running select races this season, will start third after a lap of 178.448 mph. Josh Berry (178.247 mph) and Brandon Jones (178.083) complete the top five.

Ty Gibbs‘ car bounced off the wall at the end of practice and did not make a qualifying attempt. Gibbs, who has won a series-high three races this year, will start 36th in the 38-car field.

Riley Herbst hit the wall coming to the green flag to begin his qualifying attempt and went to pit road and did not make an attempt. He’ll start 37th. Jeffrey Earnhardt will start 38th. He did not make a qualifying attempt after a mechanical issue.

The Xfinity Series race is scheduled to take the green flag at 1:18 p.m. ET Saturday.