Trackhouse Racing is launching a program to bridge the gap between NASCAR and other forms of motorsports.

The two-car team will bring a third entry to at least one Cup race this season — the No. 91 Chevrolet — as part of “PROJECT 91, a program designed to expand its international reach by fielding a NASCAR Cup Series entry for renowned international racing drivers,” the team announced Tuesday.

In a press release, the second-year team notes its goal is to become a “destination for global superstars from other racing disciplines eager to compete in America’s most popular form of motorsports.”

“PROJECT91’s mission is to activate the intersection point of NASCAR racing and global motorsport culture,” said Justin Marks, team owner of Trackhouse. “I truly believe the NexGen car represents an opportunity for NASCAR to enter the global professional motorsport conversation. We now have a race vehicle with international technological relevance where world-class drivers from other disciplines can compete at NASCAR’s highest level without the steep learning curve that the previous generation cars required.

“Vehicle advancements used in other forms of motorsports, such as diffusers, independent rear suspension, the sequential gearbox, and other more common components, have resulted in a platform much less reliant on intimate proprietary stock car knowledge, which has historically made any transition to NASCAR difficult.”

The team will announce the program’s first driver and race in the coming days, according to the press release. Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez are Trackhouse Racing’s full-time drivers. Chastain has won two Cup races this season.

Formula One drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher, who compete for Haas F1, recently joined Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer to drive the previous generation Cup car around the Charlotte Roval.

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time F1 world champion, previously expressed interest in competing in the Daytona 500. McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo also voiced interest in testing a NASCAR vehicle in recent weeks. The Australian driver pilots the No. 3 car because of his Dale Earnhardt fandom.