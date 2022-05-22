What drivers said at the All-Star Race

See what drivers had on their mind following the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday:

Ryan Blaney — WINNER: “We were cruising there and I just wanted to get to the white to have it covered and then the caution came out off of (Turn) 4. I thought it was like any other race. That rule was never kind of relayed to us. I already took my window net down and everything. My left arm is worn out from trying to get that damn thing back up. I got it rigged up enough to where it halfway stayed. I appreciate NASCAR for not making us come down pit road to fix it and letting me get it clipped back again to where we could stay out there. This Mustang was a rocketship. I am really glad we ended up winning that after that last caution. I am so proud of everybody. Tonight will be fun. … (On track position) It was huge. I felt like I was good on restarts, it just felt like the bottom launched better. It was a lot about the push and luckily the last restart Austin (Cindric) gave me a great push, almost too good of a push because he kind of had me jacked sideways. I missed the corner but was able to get up in front of (Denny Hamlin). The push was huge. Control of the lane was big, but a good push definitely helps out.”

DENNY HAMLIN — Finished 2nd: “Our car was good. We lost the handle there with a couple runs to go and just started getting really loose. The further up front we were, the looser we got. We had an opportunity and I got right where I wanted to be on the 12 (Ryan Blaney) there and I got to his outside and he just kept forcing up, up, up and I just couldn’t quite stay there. I think he was going to come up not matter what and we were probably going to crash because he knew we were in a bad spot. I got a really good run through one and two and I couldn’t ask for much more there. I just didn’t have Daniel (Suarez) pushing me down the frontstretch and unfortunately with that, I couldn’t get up beside him as far as I needed to.”

Austin Cindric — Finished 3rd: “Really happy for Ryan (Blaney) and the No. 12 team. They had the fastest car all night and if I wasn’t going to win it, I was committed to helping him. I lined up behind him on that last restart and gave him the best push possible. I am proud of my guys. We had a strong showing tonight. I just wish it paid points, getting the stage win and third place finish. But if anything, it builds our confidence and momentum going into Coca-Cola 600 weekend.”

Joey Logano — Finished 4th: “First off, congrats to my guys on pit road winning the pit crew challenge tonight. Those guys have been working extremely hard and that was a great effort. It was good to have ourselves in a position to start first, second and third as a team at the beginning of the last stage. Congrats to my teammate Ryan Blaney on the win, if we can’t win, glad he could win it for everyone at Team Penske.”

Daniel Suarez — Finished 5th: “I felt like we were pretty fast. Everyone at Trackhouse Racing – the 99 team, the 1 team, everyone has been doing a very, very good job building fast racecars. I feel like at one point, we were probably one of the best cars out there. Right down to the very end, we probably were not. We were at a disadvantage on tires, as well. It was a huge fight. We started in the back, fought all the way to the top-10 or something like that and then tires changed. I’m just happy with the result. Hopefully we can close the deal next week in the Coca-Cola 600.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 21st: “I just got a flat tire off of four, right-rear is flat. Unfortunate for our guys at Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota, M&M’s. We had a really fast race car, great race car and had led all the laps up to that point obviously. Disappointing to not be able to go out and race for a million bucks.”

Ross Chastain — Finished 22nd: “It felt like the driver of the No. 1 car chose the wrong lane to get in. Our Worldwide Express Chevy was tight all night and we were just managing the tightness. I saw Kyle (Busch) have an issue with a tire down. I guessed left and I should have guessed right. It was a big hit into Kyle. It was a tough break, but we had a fast car.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 23rd: “I saw the No. 18 (Kyle Busch) had a problem; and then I saw the No. 1 (Ross Chastain) hit him really hard. I just didn’t give him enough room. I knew he was going to go straight; I just didn’t realize he was going to go that far right that quick. I just kind of misjudged it. It was really avoidable on my end. I just kind of messed up and didn’t get the gap shot quick enough.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 24th: “Just had a right front tire let go. I got moved up, but I don’t really think that made the (tire) wear any worse. It just let go in the center and took off. I hate that it happened. I feel like our car was good enough, depending on restarts since you can’t pass at all, especially the leader anyways. We’ll move on and look forward to the Coca-Cola 600, and hopefully put on some good racing there.”