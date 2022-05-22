2022 NASCAR All-Star Race results

By May 22, 2022, 11:31 PM EDT
2022 nascar all star results
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
0 Comments

Ryan Blaney led 84 of 140 laps to win the 2022 edition of the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

Blaney’s best prior finish in the All-Star Race was fifth in last year’s inaugural Texas run. Rounding out the top five behind him were Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano and All-Star Open winner Daniel Suarez.

Despite leading the first 47 laps, Stage 1 winner Kyle Busch finished 21st following a right rear tire failure that led to a spectacular crash as Ross Chastain catapulted over Busch’s left side, sending the No. 1 Chevrolet airborne before colliding with Chase Elliott and sending him into the Turn 1 wall.

RACE RESULTS: 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race Results

Read more about NASCAR

nascar all star drivers said
What drivers said at the All-Star Race
blaney nascar all-star race
Ryan Blaney wins 2022 All-Star Race in Texas
All-Star crash
Wild crash takes out some of All-Star favorites