2022 NASCAR All-Star Race results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ryan Blaney led 84 of 140 laps to win the 2022 edition of the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

Blaney’s best prior finish in the All-Star Race was fifth in last year’s inaugural Texas run. Rounding out the top five behind him were Denny Hamlin, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano and All-Star Open winner Daniel Suarez.

Despite leading the first 47 laps, Stage 1 winner Kyle Busch finished 21st following a right rear tire failure that led to a spectacular crash as Ross Chastain catapulted over Busch’s left side, sending the No. 1 Chevrolet airborne before colliding with Chase Elliott and sending him into the Turn 1 wall.