Tyler Reddick piloted the No. 48 to victory Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, giving Big Machine Racing its first series win.

Big Machine Racing’s previous best finish was eighth at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season with Jade Budford. The victory comes in the 45th career series start for Big Machine Racing. Reddick was making his second start with the team this year, helping Big Machine Racing improve its performance. It is Reddick’s 10th career series win.

William Byron, making his first series start since winning the 2017 Xfinity title, finished second to Reddick, the 2018 and ’19 Xfinity champion.

Sam Mayer placed third. Justin Allgaier was fourth and Austin Hill completed the top five.

The 167-lap race featured 11 cautions for 62 laps.

The race changed on a restart at Lap 88. Josh Berry, who had won the second stage, was battling JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier for the lead at the start of the third stage, when Berry spun. Others collected behind Berry were Ty Gibbs, Brandon Jones and Noah Gragson.

A few laps later, a tire went down and Gragson’s car wrecked again. He finished 36th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Josh Berry

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Sam Mayer placed third. He has finished in the top five in six of the last seven races. … AJ Allmendinger finished ninth. He is the only driver to finish in the top 10 in every Xfinity race this year. … Justin Allgaier overcame a flat left rear tire to place fourth. It is his third consecutive top-four finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Noah Gragson’s race turned at the start of the final stage. He was hit by Ty Gibbs as the field was bunched after Josh Berry spun. The contact sent Gragson into the wall, ending any hopes of winning. He continued but wrecked again shortly after the restart, ending his race. He finished 36th after leading 32 laps and winning a stage.

NOTABLE: Tyler Reddick is the seventh different winner in the last seven Xfinity Series races.

NEXT: The series races May 28 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (1 p.m. ET on FS1).