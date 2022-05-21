Texas Xfinity Series results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tyler Reddick led the final 31 laps on the way to winning Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway and give Big Machine Racing its first series victory.

William Byron, driving his first Xfinity race since he won the 2017 championship, finished second in a car from JR Motorsports.

Sam Mayer was third and Justin Allgaier placed fourth, giving JR Motorsports three of the top four finishers. Austin Hill completed the top five.

The 167-lap race was slowed by 11 cautions for 62 laps.

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger continues to lead the points. He has 500 points. He’s followed by Noah Gragson (456 points), Ty Gibbs (448), Justin Allgaier (423) and Josh Berry (411).