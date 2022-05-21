Sunday NASCAR All-Star Race race: Start time, weather, how to watch

By May 21, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
The race for $1 million takes place Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 1.5-mile speedway hosts the All-Star Race for the second year in a row. Hendrick Motorsports drivers have won the past two All-Star Races. No team has won three consecutive All-Star Races.

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch have each finished in the top 10 in each of the last seven All-Star Races, the longest active streak of top 10s in the non-points race.

Details for Sunday’s NASCAR Open and All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

NASCAR OPEN

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:22 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:33 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 2:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 4:50 p.m. … Motor Racing Outreach’s Billy Mauldin will give the invocation at 5:14 p.m. … Sarah Hobbs will perform God Bless America at 5:15 p.m.

FORMAT: Race is divided into three stages. Segment 1 is 20 laps. Segment 2 is 20 laps. The final segment 3 is 10 laps. Each segment winner advances to the All-Star Race. A fan vote winner also advances from this to the All-Star Race.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 5 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly cloudy with high of 70 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at start of the race

ALL-STAR RACE

 START: The command to start engines will be given at 8:02 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:13 p.m.

ALL-STAR PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 2:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 6:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Outreach’s Billy Mauldin will give the invocation at 7:54 p.m. … Raelynn will perform the National Anthem at 7:55 p.m.

FORMAT: Stage 1 (25 laps): Stage 1 winner will start on the pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3.

Stage 2 (25 laps): Stage 2 winner starts second in final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Special Stage Break (Pit Stop Competition): Each team must pit and perform a four-tire stop. The team with the shortest time on pit road (pit in/pit out) wins the pit crew award and the driver will start fourth in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Stage 3 (25 laps): Stage 3 winner starts third in final stage.

Stage 4 (50 laps): Stage 1 winner starts first, Stage 2 winner second, Stage 3 winner third and pit stop competition winner fourth. If a “natural” caution occurs between laps 15-25 of the final stage, standard race procedures will be in effect. If no “natural” caution occurs during that time, NASCAR will call an “All Star” competition caution. Winner of the Stage 4 earns $1 million.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 8 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 7 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 7 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Mostly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at start of the race

LAST TIME: Eventual NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won last year’s All-Star Race. Brad Keselowski finished second. Chase Elliott placed third and was followed by Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

