Truck starting lineup at Texas: John Hunter Nemecheck wins pole

John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole for Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 8:43 p.m. ET on FS1.

Nemechek earned his third consecutive pole and fourth of the season with a lap of 182.359 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Corey Heim (182.192 mph).

Stewart Friesen qualified third at 181.056 mph. Christian Eckes qualified fourth at 180.608 mph. Ryan Preece, making his fourth series start of the season, qualified fifth at 180.590 mph. Hailie Deegan will start sixth after a lap of 180.463 mph.