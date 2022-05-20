Texas Xfinity starting lineup: Noah Gragson claims pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson won his first career Xfinity Series pole at Texas Motor Speedway.

Gragson topped the 38-car field with a lap of 182.791 mph. Tyler Reddick, driving for Big Machine Racing, qualified second with a lap of 182.445 mph.

Austin Hill (182.365) qualified third and was followed by Brandon Jones (182.205 mph) and Ryan Truex (181.916). Justin Allgaier, who won at Darlington in the most recent series race, will start sixth after a lap of 181.867 mph.

Landon Cassill will start last. His car hit the wall in practice and Kaulig Racing went to a backup car. Cassill did not make a qualifying attempt.

Failing to qualify was Brennan Poole.

The green flag for Saturday’s race is scheduled to wave at 1:49 p.m. ET on FS1.