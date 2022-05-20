Texas Truck race results: Stewart Friesen wins

By May 20, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Stewart Friesen passed Christian Eckes on the last lap of overtime to win Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. It is Friesen’s third career series win.

Frisen led a race-high 60 of the 149 laps.

Eckes, who led 40 laps, finished second. Ryan Preece, who won two stages, placed third. Carson Hocevar placed fourth. Ty Majeski completed the top five. It is Majeski’s third consecutive top-five finish.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Preece

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Preece

NEXT: The series races May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

POINTS REPORT

John Hunter Nemechek leads the points with 343 points. He’s followed by Ben Rhodes (339), Chandler Smith (325), Stewart Friesen (322) and Zane Smith (311).

