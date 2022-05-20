Texas Truck race results: Stewart Friesen wins

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Stewart Friesen passed Christian Eckes on the last lap of overtime to win Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. It is Friesen’s third career series win.

Frisen led a race-high 60 of the 149 laps.

Eckes, who led 40 laps, finished second. Ryan Preece, who won two stages, placed third. Carson Hocevar placed fourth. Ty Majeski completed the top five. It is Majeski’s third consecutive top-five finish.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Preece

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Preece

NEXT: The series races May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

POINTS REPORT

John Hunter Nemechek leads the points with 343 points. He’s followed by Ben Rhodes (339), Chandler Smith (325), Stewart Friesen (322) and Zane Smith (311).