Saturday Texas Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action Saturday after taking last weekend off.

AJ Allmendinger enters the race at Texas Motor Speedway as the points leader. He has a 25-point lead on Noah Gragson. Ty Gibbs has won a series-high three races this year. Gragson is the only other multi-time winner this season. He has two wins this year. Justin Allgaier won at Darlington in the most recent series race.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Kent Gardner, chief revenue & marketing officer for SRS Distribution, will give the command to start engines at 1:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 1 p.m. … Bret Shisler of Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries will give the invocation at 1:30 p.m. … Erin Kinsey will perform the National Anthem at 1:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 167 laps (250.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox Sports

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Partly cloudy skies, high of 86 degrees, 15% chance of rain at start of the race

LAST TIME: John Hunter Nemechek won last October’s race at Texas. Daniel Hemric placed second. Noah Gragson finished third.