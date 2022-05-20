Friday NASCAR schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s All-Star weekend kicks off with on-track action for the Truck and Xfinity Series.
Friday features practice and qualifying for both divisions, leading into the Camping World Truck Series’ 147-lap race around the 1.5-mile Fort Worth speedway at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Friday, May 20
(All times Eastern)
Forecast: Partly cloudy with gusty winds, chance of stray severe thunderstorm, high near 95 degrees, winds south at 20-30 mph, 24% chance of rain
Garage open
- 11 a.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- 1 – 8 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
- 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)
- 6 – 6:30 p.m — Xfinity practice (FS1)
- 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)
- 8:30 p.m. — Truck race (147 laps/220.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)