Friday NASCAR schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s All-Star weekend kicks off with on-track action for the Truck and Xfinity Series.

Friday features practice and qualifying for both divisions, leading into the Camping World Truck Series’ 147-lap race around the 1.5-mile Fort Worth speedway at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Friday, May 20

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Partly cloudy with gusty winds, chance of stray severe thunderstorm, high near 95 degrees, winds south at 20-30 mph, 24% chance of rain

Garage open

11 a.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

1 – 8 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity