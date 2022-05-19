NASCAR weekend schedule: All-Star Race at Texas

The NASCAR All-Star Race is the star of the weekend, but there’s plenty on the docket this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Truck Series takes the green flag Friday for its ninth race of the year, while the Xfinity Series races Saturday afternoon for the 12th race of its schedule. All-Star festivities begin Saturday night, but the big show starts Sunday.
All-Star weekend weather
Friday: Partly cloudy with gusty winds, chance of stray severe thunderstorm, high near 95 degrees, winds south at 20-30 mph, 19% chance of rain
Saturday: Partly cloudy, then isolated PM thunderstorms, high of 92 degrees, winds south at 15-25 mph, 31% chance of rain
Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy, high 77 degrees, winds northeast at 10-20 mph
Friday, May 20
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- 1 – 8 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
- 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)
- 6 – 6:30 p.m — Xfinity practice (FS1)
- 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)
- 8:30 p.m. — Truck race (147 laps/220.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, May 21
Garage open
- 10:30 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series
- 1:30 – 9 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series
Track activity
- 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (167 laps/250.5 miles, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 7 – 7:35 p.m. — Cup practice (two groups — one for Open entries, one for All-Star, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 7:35 – 7:55 p.m. — All-Star Open qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 7:55 – 8:25 p.m. — All-Star Race qualifying, first round (single vehicle, one lap, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 8:25 – 9 p.m. — All-Star Race qualifying, second round (pit battle, elimination bracket, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, May 22
Garage open
2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series
Track activity
- 5:30 p.m. — All-Star Open (50 laps/75 miles, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 8 p.m. — All-Star Race (125 laps/187.5 miles, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)