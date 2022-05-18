Panel denies Joe Gibbs Racing’s appeal of penalty to No. 11 team

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Joe Gibbs Racing lost its appeal Wednesday of the four-race suspension to crew chief Chris Gabehart and two pit crew members for a wheel coming off Denny Hamlin’s car during the May 1 Dover Cup race.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel also altered the penalty. Instead of the suspensions being four races, which would include this weekend’s All-Star Race, the panel changed the penalty to a suspension of four points races. Since the All-Star Race is not a points race, the suspensions would not begin this weekend.

A spokesperson for Joe Gibbs Racing told NBC Sports that the team will not appeal the decision to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer.

Gabehart and pit crew members Derrell Edwards and Blake Houston will miss the following points races: the Coca-Cola 600, the inaugural Cup race at World Wild Technology Raceway and Cup races at Sonoma Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway. Gabehart and the pit crew members would be able to return for the July 3 Cup race at Road America.

Serving on the National Motorsports Appeals Panel was Kelly Housby, Bill Mullis and Kevin Whitaker.