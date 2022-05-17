Justin Haley’s crew chief suspended for Kansas wheel violation

Trent Owens, crew chief of Justin Haley‘s No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, has been suspended through the next four races, NASCAR announced Tuesday evening.

The No. 31 car had a wheel detach from the vehicle exiting pit road during Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. That violates Sections 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR Rule Book: “Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.” Joining Owens on the four-race suspension while be rear tire changer Jonpatrick Kealey and jackman Marshall McFadden.

This is the second such penalty issued to the team this season. Haley’s car also lost a wheel during the season-opening Daytona 500, in which Owens and McFadden were suspended in addition to front changer Jacob Nelson. The team appealed the penalty but lost in March. The crew members worked during the appeals process but missed races at Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas, Richmond and Martinsville.

If Kaulig Racing chooses not to appeal the penalty issued Tuesday, Owens, McFadden and Kealey will miss this week’s All-Star Race in addition to events at Charlotte, Gateway and Sonoma. They will be eligible to return at Nashville on June 26.