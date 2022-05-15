Kansas Cup results

By May 15, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT
Kurt Busch led 116 laps to score his 34th career Cup Series victory Sunday at Kansas Speedway, his first in 33 tries at the 1.5-mile oval.

Busch reclaimed the lead from Kyle Larson in a fierce battle with eight laps to go. Larson contacted the wall with the right side of his No. 5 Chevrolet in Turns 1 and 2 but managed to hold on for second place. Behind him were all four of the Joe Gibbs Racing cars — Kyle Busch third, Denny Hamlin fourth, pole-sitter Christopher Bell fifth and Martin Truex Jr. in sixth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Ross Chastain, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace. All six Toyotas placed inside the top 10. The eighth-place finish marks Stenhouse’s third consecutive top-10 finish.

