Saturday NASCAR schedule at Kansas Speedway

By May 14, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Kansas Speedway will be buzzing from sunrise to sunset.

ARCA gets the day started with practice and qualifying ahead of the Truck Series’ sessions. ARCA will then race at 2 p.m. ET (FS1) ahead of Cup practice and qualifying.

The Camping World Truck Series headlines the day with its 134-lap race at 8 p.m. ET (FS1).

Saturday, May 14

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Sunny, high of 87 degrees, 7% chance of rain, winds east at 5-10 mph

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series
  • 12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 10:45 – 11:30 a.m. — ARCA practice and qualifying
  • 11 – 11:30 a.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)
  • 2 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps/150 miles; FS1)
  • 5 – 5:35 p.m — Cup practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:35 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, two rounds, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

