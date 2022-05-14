Saturday NASCAR schedule at Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway will be buzzing from sunrise to sunset.
ARCA gets the day started with practice and qualifying ahead of the Truck Series’ sessions. ARCA will then race at 2 p.m. ET (FS1) ahead of Cup practice and qualifying.
The Camping World Truck Series headlines the day with its 134-lap race at 8 p.m. ET (FS1).
Saturday, May 14
(All times Eastern)
Forecast: Sunny, high of 87 degrees, 7% chance of rain, winds east at 5-10 mph
Garage open
- 7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
- 10:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series
- 12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 10:45 – 11:30 a.m. — ARCA practice and qualifying
- 11 – 11:30 a.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)
- 2 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps/150 miles; FS1)
- 5 – 5:35 p.m — Cup practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 5:35 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, two rounds, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)