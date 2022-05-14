Saturday NASCAR schedule at Kansas Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kansas Speedway will be buzzing from sunrise to sunset.

ARCA gets the day started with practice and qualifying ahead of the Truck Series’ sessions. ARCA will then race at 2 p.m. ET (FS1) ahead of Cup practice and qualifying.

The Camping World Truck Series headlines the day with its 134-lap race at 8 p.m. ET (FS1).

Saturday, May 14

(All times Eastern)

Forecast: Sunny, high of 87 degrees, 7% chance of rain, winds east at 5-10 mph

Garage open

7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity