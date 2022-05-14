NASCAR Truck starting lineup at Kansas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – John Hunter Nemechek will lead the field to the green flag for Saturday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Nemechek won the pole with a lap of 176.644 mph around the 1.5-mile speedway. He will be joined on the front row by Corey Heim, giving Kyle Busch Motorsports a sweep of the top two spots. Heim qualified at 175.965 mph.

Ty Majeski qualified third at 175.182 mph. Zane Smith will start fourth after a qualifying lap of 175.165 mph.

Bubba Wallace qualified Stewart Friesen‘s truck fifth at 174.950 mph. Travel delays kept Friesen from being at the track to practice and qualify. He’ll start the race at the rear of the 35-truck field because he did not qualify the truck.

The race is scheduled to take the green flag at 8:13 p.m. ET on FS1.