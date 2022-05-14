Kansas Cup starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Christopher Bell will lead the NASCAR Cup field to the green flag Sunday at Kansas Speedway after winning his third pole of the season.

Bell will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick.

Both Bell and Reddick have not won this season. Ten different drivers have won in the first 12 Cup races this season. Sunday’s race at Kansas marks the halfway point of the 26-race regular season.

The second row features Kyle Larson and Austin Cindric. The third row has Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch. The fourth row has Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman. The fifth row features Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney.

Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled to take the green flag at 3:12 p.m. ET on FS1.