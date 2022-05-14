KANSAS CITY, Kans. — Joey Logano said Saturday that he’s even with William Byron after last weekend’s finish at Darlington Raceway, but if Byron “wants to keep going back-and-forth, I’ll keep swinging.

“I don’t think that’s a good play for him in the long run.”

Byron said Saturday he doesn’t view things as even with Logano.

A week after their incident at Darlington, little seems resolved heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1).

Logano said he was forced into the wall by Byron as they raced for the lead after a restart with 26 laps to go last weekend. Byron took the lead. Logano caught him with less than two laps left and rammed Byron’s car in the back, sending it into the wall. Logano went by to win. Byron finished 13th.

Byron fumed after the race. A week later, little has changed.

“I’ve watched it, watched a lot of different angles, things like that, just try to do our normal review, try to figure out what we can do to control our situation and also what was done to us that was out of our control,” Byron told reporters. “There were defintey some things that caught my interest.”

Logano said Saturday that it’s simple what happened last weekend.

“I got fenced,” Logano told reporters. “I stand by the same stuff I said last week. I got fenced, I retaliated. I won the race. Like I said last week, that’s kind of how it works. I won’t get pushed around. In my book, we’re back to even. You reset and go again.

Logano spoke to the media before Byron talked to the media. Asked if Byron might not view things as even, Logano said:

“Honestly, if he wants to keep going back and forth, I’ll keep swinging. I don’t think that’s a good play for him in the long run. I feel like we’re even. He was willing to take the lead that way. I was willing to take the lead back the same way. He can keep going, but I can promise you I’ll keep going and I’ll go bigger every time.”

Byron addressed if he feels he gets taken advantage of by other drivers because of his youth.

“I think that the guys that are on the racetrack know what I put up with and what I don’t,” Byron said. “I don’t feel taken advantage of. Last week, I felt a little bit different. … I race well with a lot of the veteran guys and a lot of the younger guys. If I feel wronged. I handle it the way I see fit.”