Christopher Bell wins Kansas pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Christopher Bell scored his third pole of the season Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Bell is tied with Ryan Blaney for the most poles this year.

Bell earned the top spot with a lap of 179.575 mph. Tyler Reddick joins Bell on the front row after a lap of 178.855 mph. It’s Reddick’s best start of the season.

Kyle Larson (178.772 mph) qualified third. Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric (178.448) qualified fourth. Kurt Busch (178.359) completed the top five. Kyle Busch (177.983) joins his brother in the third row.

Saturday’s practice session featured multiple incidents.

Chris Buescher crashed after a left rear went down. His team went to a backup car.

Others also had problems in practice: Cody Ware spun. Ryan Blaney had a left rear tire go down and slid off Turn 4. Denny Hamlin had a left rear go down and caught the car before it spun. Ricky Stenhouse also spun and the rear of the car made contact with the wall after cutting a tire. Joey Logano spun and hit the wall. He had a left rear down.