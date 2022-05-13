Austin Dillon to star in upcoming USA Network series

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon is the focus of an upcoming new series on USA Network.

USA, part of the NBCUniversal family, confirmed Friday that “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” will premiere Thursday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Along with Dillon, the show will feature his wife Whitney and son Ace, as well as one of Dillon’s pit crew members, tire carrier Paul Swan, and his wife, Mariel.

From USA, here’s a synopsis of the show:

The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season. As the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Childress, Austin and his family are considered racing royalty in their home state of North Carolina, where he lives with Whitney and their one-year-old son, Ace. Considered one of the best drivers in NASCAR, Austin is working towards a NASCAR Cup Series Championship alongside his best friend and lead tire carrier Paul Swan. Paul’s wife, Mariel, who is pregnant with their first child, is also Whitney’s longtime best friend and partner-in-crime. Both former NFL cheerleaders and NASCAR Monster Energy Girls, Mariel and Whitney are always the life of the party and balance out their husbands’ adrenaline-fueled day jobs with nonstop hijinks and fun. Closer than ever, the Dillons and Swans live fast and loud while putting family and friendship first around every turn.

In announcing its 2022 programming Friday, USA also called out the previously announced “Race for the Championship,” a docuseries that will follow drivers and teams as they compete throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. A premiere date was not disclosed.

In last July’s initial announcement of “Race for the Championship,” it was listed as an eight-episode series. However, Friday’s announcement from USA now lists it as a 10-episode series.