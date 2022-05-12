NASCAR weekend schedule: Kansas Speedway

By May 12, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Kansas Speedway is ready for a stacked weekend of racing.

Friday won’t feature any on-track action, but Saturday’s schedule is packed, highlighted by races for the ARCA Menards Series and Camping World Truck Series. The Cup race is Sunday.

Kansas weekend weather

FridayScattered thunderstorms, potentially severe, high of 82 degrees, 50% chance of rain

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 85 degrees, 7% chance of rain

SundayScattered thunderstorms early, partly cloudy skies late, high 77 degrees, 43% chance of rain

Kansas weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 13

Garage open

  • 5 – 10 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Saturday, May 14

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:45 – 11:30 a.m. — ARCA practice and qualifying
  • 11 – 11:30 a.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
  • 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)
  • 2 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps/150 miles; FS1)
  • 5 – 5:35 p.m — Cup practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:35 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, two rounds, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 15

Garage open

  • 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps/400.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

