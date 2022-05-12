NASCAR weekend schedule: Kansas Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kansas Speedway is ready for a stacked weekend of racing.

Friday won’t feature any on-track action, but Saturday’s schedule is packed, highlighted by races for the ARCA Menards Series and Camping World Truck Series. The Cup race is Sunday.

Kansas weekend weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms, potentially severe, high of 82 degrees, 50% chance of rain

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 85 degrees, 7% chance of rain

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms early, partly cloudy skies late, high 77 degrees, 43% chance of rain

Kansas weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 13

Garage open

5 – 10 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Saturday, May 14

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:45 – 11:30 a.m. — ARCA practice and qualifying

11 – 11:30 a.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)

2 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps/150 miles; FS1)

5 – 5:35 p.m — Cup practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:35 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, two rounds, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps/201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 15

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity