Saturday NASCAR schedule at Darlington Raceway

The second day of NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway is headlined by 200 miles of racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity race will be preceded by Cup Series practice and qualifying ahead of their 400-mile race Sunday.

Noah Gragson won the most recent Xfinity race at Darlington last September.

He’s contributed to back-to-back wins for JR Motorsports entering this weekend. Gragson triumphed April 23 at Talladega Superspeedway, while Josh Berry was victorious last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

Saturday, May 7

Forecast: Intervals of clouds/sunshine, high of 76 degrees, slight chance of a rain shower

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity