Darlington Xfinity results, driver points

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Justin Allgaier scored his 17th career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday at Darlington Raceway, finishing ahead of JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson.

Riley Herbst finished third for his fifth consecutive top 10. John Hunter Nemechek placed fourth. Sam Mayer completed the top five.

Allgaier, who led a race-high 76 laps, taking the lead from AJ Allmendinger on a green-white-checkered finish. Allmendinger finished eighth.

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger remains the points leader. He has 464 points. He’s followed by Noah Gragson (439 points), Ty Gibbs (423), winner Justin Allgaier (372) and Josh Berry (371).