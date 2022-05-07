Darlington Cup starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Joey Logano will lead the field to the green flag Sunday at Darlington Raceway after winning the pole Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Larson starts second. The second row has Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. The third row has the Busch brothers. Kyle starts fifth. Kurt starts sixth. The fourth row has Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain. The fifth row has William Byron and Tyler Reddick.

Former Cup champions Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick will start at the rear after incidents in practice. Elliott crashed. Harvick’s car suffered damage after a flat tire. Harvick has won two of the last five Darlington Cup races. Denny Hamlin, who won last year’s Southern 500, also will start at the rear after damaging the diffuser of his car in qualifying and replacing it.