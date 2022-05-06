Darlington Xfinity qualifying canceled due to rain

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rain stopped and then forced a cancellation of NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying Friday at Darlington Raceway.

A shower hit the track with 16 of 40 drivers having completed a lap. Track drying efforts were hindered by additional rain that followed shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Finally, a little after 6:20 p.m. ET, the session was officially canceled.

As a result of the cancellation, the starting lineup for Saturday’s Xfinity race will be set through the Performance Metrics Qualifying formula.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington – Starting Lineup

Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry will start from the front row. NASCAR Cup Series regular Chase Elliott and Brennan Poole were the two drivers that failed to qualify.

The PMQ formula is based on the previous race. The formula is: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties are broken by the rule book.

Before the rain came, Elliott was second-fastest of the 16 drivers that completed a lap. Poole was eighth-fastest.

Elliott, who was driving a fifth car for JR Motorsports (No. 88) this weekend, said earlier Friday that he chose to run the Xfinity race because he felt he had struggled at Darlington in recent years and wanted some extra laps.

Green flag for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for 1:48 p.m. ET. Coverage is on FS1.