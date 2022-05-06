John Hunter Nemechek on pole for Darlington Truck race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

John Hunter Nemechek has won the pole for tonight’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET – FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Nemechek claimed his second pole of the 2022 Truck Series season with a lap of 171.232 miles per hour in the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra. He had also run the fastest lap in the preceding practice session on the 1.366-mile oval.

At 28.719 seconds, Nemechek’s qualifying lap was over four-tenths of a second faster than the best lap from second-place qualifier Ty Majeski (168.694 mph; 29.151 seconds).

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Darlington – Starting Lineup

“We were faster last year and feel like we have some unfinished business here – didn’t quite get the win (and) finished second,” Nemechek told Fox Sports after qualifying. “But overall, a really solid (truck), so I’m excited to see where we can get tonight.

“That was one heck of a lap, I thought, and hopefully, we can go and school ’em tonight – just lead every lap.”

Grant Enfinger (168.636 mph) and Zane Smith (168.290 mph) will start behind them in Row 2. Corey Heim (167.710 mph) and Carson Hocevar (167.590 mph) follow from Row 3.

Cup Series regular Ross Chastain, driving the No. 41 Niece Motorsports entry tonight, qualified 10th (167.083 mph).

Ben Rhodes, who won the Trucks’ most recent race last month on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, qualified 15th (166.891 mph).