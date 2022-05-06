Friday NASCAR schedule at Darlington Raceway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Throwback Weekend kicks off Friday afternoon at Darlington Raceway.

The Camping World Truck Series will hit the track first for practice and qualifying before the Xfinity Series gets its turn to make laps. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the trucks get back on track for their 147-lap race.

See the day’s full schedule and forecast here:

Friday, May 6

Forecast: Cloudy, high around 90 degrees with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day.

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

12-7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity