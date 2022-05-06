Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

DARLINGTON, S.C. – John Hunter Nemechek led the final 27 laps to score his first Camping World Truck Series win of the season Friday night at Darlington Raceway.

Nemechek, who led a race-high 69 of 149 laps, held off Carson Hocevar on an overtime restart. Hocevear said his truck suffered electrical issues after the restart, and could not challenge Nemechek on the final lap. Hocevear, who seeks his first career series win, finished second for the second race in a row. He did win the second stage Friday.

Grant Enfinger finished third and was followed by Ty Majeski. NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman finished fifth after winning the opening stage. Ryan Preece placed sixth.

Matt Crafton crossed the finish line in fifth place but failed post-race inspection and was disqualified. His truck was disqualified for has been disqualified for violating Rule Book section 14.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights. The truck was too low in the front.

Friday night’s race marked the first of eight consecutive weekends of racing for the Camping World Truck Series. The Trucks head to Kansas Speedway next (8 p.m. ET May 14 on FS1).

POINTS REPORT

Ben Rhodes remains the points leader after Friday night’s race at Darlington. He has 282 points. He’s followed by John Hunter Nemechek (254 points), Chandler Smith (250), Zane Smith (240) and Stewart Friesen (240).