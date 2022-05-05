William Byron has signed a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to keep him in the No. 24 Chevrolet through 2025, the team announced Thursday.

Byron, a four-time winner in the Cup Series, is tied for the most wins this season (two) and sits third in points with four top fives. The fifth-year Cup driver has spent his Cup career with Hendrick.

“I’m so thankful to continue racing for Mr. Hendrick, Jeff (Gordon, vice chairman) and Hendrick Motorsports,” Byron said in a team release. “Since I joined the organization, they’ve supported my growth process every step of the way, including my path to the Cup Series. With the great people around me, I’m excited to continue pursuing race wins and playoff success. Together we’ve built a No. 24 team that I know will contend for championships. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season and my years to come with Hendrick Motorsports.”

Byron won the Xfinity Series championship in 2017 with Hendrick-affiliate JR Motorsports before ascending to Cup in 2018. He also won a rookie-record seven races in the 2016 Truck Series season, claiming rookie of the year honors in Trucks in 2016, Xfinity in 2017 and Cup in 2018.

“William is a tremendous driver and a truly exceptional young man,” Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said in a release. “As impressed as I am by his innate ability inside a race car, I admire his character and maturity even more. William is on an amazing trajectory, and I believe he’s only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential. We are fortunate to have him in our stable.”

In February, Hendrick Motorsports announced 2020 champion Chase Elliott signed a five-year contract extension to keep him with the team through 2027. Defending Cup champion Kyle Larson signed an extension in July 2021 to keep him in the No. 5 car through 2023. Likewise, in June 2021, Alex Bowman signed an extension through the end of 2023.