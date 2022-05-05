NASCAR weekend schedule: Darlington Raceway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Darlington Raceway plays host to all three NASCAR national series this weekend in South Carolina.

NASCAR Throwback Weekend gets underway Friday with the Camping World Truck Series race before Xfinity drivers compete Saturday afternoon.

The Cup Series takes center stage Sunday as Chase Elliott looks for back-to-back Cup wins for the second time in his career and first since winning the final two races of the 2020 season en route to the championship.

Darlington weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy, high of 91 degrees with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 80 degrees with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high near 72 degrees

Darlington weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 6

Garage open

9 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

12-7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3 – 3:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)

5 – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (147 laps/200.1 miles, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 7

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 – 11:05 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

11:05 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Group A & B, single vehicle, one laps, two rounds, MRN, FS1)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (147 laps/200.1 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 8

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity