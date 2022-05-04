Retro Rundown: 2022 Darlington throwback paint schemes

By May 4, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR Throwback Weekend is back at Darlington Raceway.

All three of NASCAR’s national series will feature cars with paint schemes celebrating the sport’s history. Take a look at all the different designs that will hit the track in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series this weekend:

CUP SERIES

Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets

Ross Chastain‘s No. 1 Chevrolet throwback to Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Daniel Suarez‘s No. 99 to Dale Earnhardt, both schemes from the 1998 exhibition race in Japan

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Throwback to Rusty Wallace’s 2005 paint scheme

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by “Chasing a Cure” scheme Harvick ran in October 2011 and 2012

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Tim Richmond‘s No. 0 Hendrick paint scheme

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Throwback to Mark Martin’s 2004 paint scheme

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Marty Robbins’ 1964 paint scheme

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Jimmy Means’ 1993 paint scheme

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Throwback to Tony Stewart’s 2001 Indianapolis 500 car, when he became the first driver to complete both races on the same day

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Throwback to Matt Kenseth’s 2004 paint scheme

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback to Ernie Irvan’s 1998 paint scheme

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback to Bell’s 2017 paint scheme from his championship-winning Truck Series season

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford

Throwback to father and NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton’s 2000 paint scheme

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Throwback to Logano’s first quarter midget car paint scheme

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Throwback to Wallace’s 2008 late model paint scheme

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Jeff Gordon’s 2007 paint scheme

Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to Jason Leffler’s 2003-04 paint scheme

Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolets

Ty Dillon‘s No. 42 Chevrolet throws back to Lee Petty’s 1959 Daytona 500 car, while Erik Jones‘ No. 43 car resembles Richard Petty’s from the same race

Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Throwback to Bill Elliott’s 1996 paint scheme

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Mark Martin’s 1992 paint scheme

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Throwback to McLeod’s 2004 super late model paint scheme, which Josh Williams will also run in Xfinity

XFINITY SERIES

Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Rick Mast’s paint scheme

Brett Moffitt, No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Mark Martin’s 1982 rookie paint scheme

Ryan Vargas, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Jeff Gordon’s 1999 Xfinity Series paint scheme

Joe Graf Jr., No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford

Throwback to Buckshot Jones’ 2001 paint scheme

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Dale Earnhardt’s 1984 paint scheme

David Starr, No. 08 SS Green Light Racing Ford

Throwback to Bobby Dotter’s 1995 paint scheme

Josh Berry, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2002 Xfinity Series Richmond paint scheme

Brandon Jones, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback to Paul Menard‘s 2011 Brickyard 400 win

Jeb Burton, No. 27 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to father Ward Burton’s 1992 Xfinity Series Rockingham paint scheme

Josh Bilicki, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to Bill Elliott’s 2006 paint scheme

Tyler Reddick, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to Bobby Allison’s 1972 Southern 500 paint scheme

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to Dale Earnhardt’s 1982 paint scheme

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback to Bobby Labonte’s 2002 paint scheme

JJ Yeley, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Toyota

Throwback to Bobby Hamilton’s 1993 paint scheme

Brandon Brown, No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Brown’s first late model win

Mason Massey, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to uncle Marty Massey’s 2003 dirt late model paint scheme

Stefan Parsons, No. 99 BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to father Phil Parsons’ 1988 paint scheme

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford

Throwback to Bobby Allison’s 1975 paint scheme

Blaine Perkins, No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to crew chief Doug George’s 1996 paint scheme

Spencer Boyd, No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Michael Waltrip’s 1986 paint scheme

Tyler Ankrum, No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

Throwback to Mike Skinner’s 2005 paint scheme

Ryan Preece, No. 17 David Gilliland Racing Ford

Throwback to Reggie Ruggiero’s modified paint scheme

Chandler Smith, No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

Throwback to 2012 and prior when Safelite’s MobileGlassShop vehicles were predominately white with red and black stripes on the side, per a KBM team release

Derek Kraus, No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to owner Bill McAnally’s first NAPA paint scheme

Danny Bohn, No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Darrell Waltrip’s 1981-82 paint scheme

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet

Throwback to Sterling Marlin’s “Silver Bullet” paint scheme

Dean Thompson, No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to sprint car racer Dean Thompson’s paint scheme

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Travis Pastrana’s 2012 Xfinity Series paint scheme

Akinori Ogata, No. 43 Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota

Throwback to Mike Skinner’s 2008 paint scheme

Kris Wright, No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Ron Hornaday’s 2008-09 paint scheme

Lawless Alan, No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Jeff Gordon’s 2007 Coca-Cola 600 paint scheme

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota

Throwback to dirt modified racer Jack Johnson’s paint scheme

Chase Purdy, No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

Throwback to Darrell Waltrip’s final Truck start in 2005

Colby Howard, No. 91 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to the 1970s

Read more about NASCAR

Nate Ryan NASCAR ballot
Nate Ryan’s ballot for the 2023 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame
Samsung/Radio Shack 500 X Kenseth
Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine join NASCAR Hall of Fame as Class of 2023
Darlington viewer's guide
NASCAR viewer’s guide: Darlington Raceway