Retro Rundown: 2022 Darlington throwback paint schemes

NASCAR Throwback Weekend is back at Darlington Raceway.

All three of NASCAR’s national series will feature cars with paint schemes celebrating the sport’s history. Take a look at all the different designs that will hit the track in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series this weekend:

CUP SERIES

Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets

Ross Chastain‘s No. 1 Chevrolet throwback to Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Daniel Suarez‘s No. 99 to Dale Earnhardt, both schemes from the 1998 exhibition race in Japan

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Throwback to Rusty Wallace’s 2005 paint scheme

The inspiration, perhaps a forgotten scheme pic.twitter.com/AdkUriTldt — Austin Cindric (@AustinCindric) April 22, 2022

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Throwback inspired by “Chasing a Cure” scheme Harvick ran in October 2011 and 2012

Chasing a cure. @KevinHarvick and @rheemracing are throwing back the "Chasing a Cure" paint scheme that ran in October 2011 and 2012. In their 15th NASCAR season, Darlington marks Rheem's 500th race as a partner in the sport, supporting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. pic.twitter.com/GLtGmjcdz3 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 20, 2022

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Tim Richmond‘s No. 0 Hendrick paint scheme

Kyle Larson will run a throwback to Tim Richmond this year at Darlington, as part of #NASCARThrowback weekend: pic.twitter.com/UiWnQZMSba — Always Race Day (@AlwaysRaceDay) April 28, 2022

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Throwback to Mark Martin’s 2004 paint scheme

Over the years the No. 6 has had many great drivers, including @markmartin. I’m excited to honor Mark this year by running his 2004 paint scheme at Darlington. Thanks for the opportunity @SociosMS 😊👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/DxaE0p2q4F — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 9, 2022

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback inspired by Marty Robbins’ 1964 paint scheme

So pumped with how this Stacking Pennies hot rod turned out. Just wait til you see the merch for it 👀 https://t.co/vTULFLKGJa — Corey LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) April 20, 2022

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Jimmy Means’ 1993 paint scheme

If you want to look good at @TooToughToTame then you’ve gotta look tough. @chaseelliott is throwing it back to ‘93 with a look inspired by Jimmy Means’ old NAPA car.#darlingtonthrowback #NASCARthrowback pic.twitter.com/Qw8GibFqys — NAPA Racing (@NAPARacing) April 21, 2022

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

🚨 THROWBACK 🚨 @ToyotaRacing is set to celebrate its 1,500th race in #NASCAR with special throwback schemes at @TooToughToTame to commemorate the milestone. @dennyhamlin will lead the campaign with a throwback to his 2016 #DAYTONA500 winning @FedEx livery. pic.twitter.com/ybGWPzQ3bX — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) May 2, 2022

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Throwback to Tony Stewart’s 2001 Indianapolis 500 car, when he became the first driver to complete both races on the same day

The epitome of tough.@ChaseBriscoe_14 and @Mahindra_USA will pay tribute to the boss's double duty in 2001, running the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indianapolis 500 on the same day. @TonyStewart is the only driver to complete both races. pic.twitter.com/YUWI65bPAP — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 19, 2022

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Throwback to Matt Kenseth’s 2004 paint scheme

Just found out I get to drive this sweet @socios throwback at Darlington! It’s a tribute to @mattkenseth’s 2004 Ford. When he drove it, I was 12… 😂 pic.twitter.com/M0w2etXcaD — Chris Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) March 8, 2022

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback to Ernie Irvan’s 1998 paint scheme

We've counted the votes and the people have spoken… @KyleBusch will be taking the 1998 @mmschocolate Throwback car to @TooToughToTame! It's a great looking car and we can't wait to see it in Victory Lane. Thanks to everyone who voted! pic.twitter.com/a3md6qjl7R — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) April 14, 2022

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback to Bell’s 2017 paint scheme from his championship-winning Truck Series season

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford

Throwback to father and NBC Sports analyst Jeff Burton’s 2000 paint scheme

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Throwback to Logano’s first quarter midget car paint scheme

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Throwback to Wallace’s 2008 late model paint scheme

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Jeff Gordon’s 2007 paint scheme

Paying homage to the greats. 🔥@WilliamByron will race at @TooToughToTame in this car inspired by @JeffGordonWeb's 2007 Impala SS. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/9AEy0xoTgJ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 19, 2022

Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to Jason Leffler’s 2003-04 paint scheme

A #NASCARThrowback for a childhood hero. @ColeCuster will honor Jason Leffler, throwing back to the driver who earned Haas CNC Racing’s 1st win. pic.twitter.com/i19V9V31xq — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 19, 2022

Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolets

Ty Dillon‘s No. 42 Chevrolet throws back to Lee Petty’s 1959 Daytona 500 car, while Erik Jones‘ No. 43 car resembles Richard Petty’s from the same race

Throwing it back to the 1959 DAYTONA 500! We’ll be honoring Lee and Richard Petty this weekend at @TooToughToTame 🙌#NASCARThrowback | #ThisIsOurTime pic.twitter.com/MBmLJ4Lio6 — Petty GMS (@PettyGMS) May 4, 2022

Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Throwback to Bill Elliott’s 1996 paint scheme

Excited for the opportunity to honor Million Dollar Bill with this iconic scheme at @TooToughToTame! Thank you @McDonalds for this opportunity. @BillElliott9 | #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/V0CHHoruk8 — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) April 28, 2022

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Mark Martin’s 1992 paint scheme

We're ready to race back in time to honor one of @Alex_Bowman's racing heroes. 💙❤️ #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/NouaNEhuW3 — Ally Racing (@allyracing) May 3, 2022

BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Throwback to McLeod’s 2004 super late model paint scheme, which Josh Williams will also run in Xfinity

A throw🔙 scheme so hot, it could turn the asphalt to a liquid state at @TooToughToTame 🔥🔥@bjmcleod78 and @Josh6williams will run a special scheme this weekend that surfaces shared memories of BJ’s Late Model Series race at Orlando Speed World from 2004.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/9QUwmpNMUC — Live Fast Motorsports (@teamlivefast) May 4, 2022

XFINITY SERIES

Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Rick Mast’s paint scheme

Brett Moffitt, No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Mark Martin’s 1982 rookie paint scheme

I've always looked up to @markmartin. He's not only one of the greatest drivers in the history of our sport, he's also one of the best mentors in the garage. It's an honor to throw it back to his @NASCAR Rookie season from '82 for this year's @TooToughToTame throwback weekend! https://t.co/P8p0Krm4qM pic.twitter.com/168NqTKO1y — Brett Moffitt (@Brett_Moffitt) April 19, 2022

Ryan Vargas, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Jeff Gordon’s 1999 Xfinity Series paint scheme

Designed by @RoyalTGrafix, we will be commemorating Monarch’s “Roofing The Carolinas for 15 Years” with a special 15th anniversary logo on the hood! Thank you Monarch Roofing for all you do and for believing in myself and this team!#NASCARThrowback #TeamJDM | @JDMotorsports01 pic.twitter.com/DY3EdEJGQP — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) April 26, 2022

Joe Graf Jr., No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford

Throwback to Buckshot Jones’ 2001 paint scheme

Who is ready to see this #throwback on the track at @TooToughToTame ?? Go vote for your favorite throwback using the link below!⏬https://t.co/j7h30drtCx pic.twitter.com/naFfKM3CbA — Joe Graf Jr (@Joegrafjr) April 26, 2022

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Dale Earnhardt’s 1984 paint scheme

David Starr, No. 08 SS Green Light Racing Ford

Throwback to Bobby Dotter’s 1995 paint scheme

We're throwing it back to 1995 for the @NASCAR Throwback Weekend at @TooToughToTame! David @starr_racing will be driving a special paint scheme that pays tribute to Bobby Dotter's Hyde Tools #08 from the 1995 @NASCAR_Xfinity season. pic.twitter.com/DVBxBbR3cn — TicketSmarter (@TicketSmarter) April 27, 2022

Josh Berry, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2002 Xfinity Series Richmond paint scheme

Once again @tirepros & @JRMotorsports kill it with the throwback! Can’t wait to see this ride at @TooToughToTame next month! Great work @RyanW_Design. pic.twitter.com/OCLvxeg8LU — Josh Berry (@joshberry) April 14, 2022

Brandon Jones, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback to Paul Menard‘s 2011 Brickyard 400 win

🚨 THROWBACK 🚨 This one checks all of the boxes. @BrandonJonesRac is throwing it back to Paul Menard’s 2011 Indy winning @MenardsRacing scheme. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/QvzjMpsBH1 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) May 4, 2022

Jeb Burton, No. 27 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to father Ward Burton’s 1992 Xfinity Series Rockingham paint scheme

How awesome is this throwback to my dad?! He won in this car for his first Busch win at Rockingham. Thanks Solid Rock Carriers! pic.twitter.com/RQQ3X9PDYb — Jeb Burton (@JebBurtonRacing) April 25, 2022

Josh Bilicki, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to Bill Elliott’s 2006 paint scheme

Tyler Reddick, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to Bobby Allison’s 1972 Southern 500 paint scheme

Let’s go!!! Can’t wait for doubly duty this weekend! https://t.co/S2tzFRw3YH — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) May 3, 2022

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to Dale Earnhardt’s 1982 paint scheme

It’s #NASCARThrowback race week at @TooToughToTame! One of my favorites of the year. pic.twitter.com/efISrh1fma — Jeremy Clements (@JClements51) May 2, 2022

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Throwback to Bobby Labonte’s 2002 paint scheme

We’re having flashbacks to 2002. Britney and Justin broke up, and @TyGibbs_ was born. It was also the year that @Bobby_Labonte ran the @interstatebatts ‘Shark’ car. The classic scheme is going to make a return at @TooToughToTame with Ty behind the wheel!#TeamInterstate pic.twitter.com/GosXiaBYXt — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 29, 2022

JJ Yeley, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Toyota

Throwback to Bobby Hamilton’s 1993 paint scheme

Brandon Brown, No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Brown’s first late model win

Here’s our throwback for @TooToughToTame 😎 throwing it back to the days of Old Dominion Speedway, myself and @BMSRaceTeam ‘s first win! Our organization has come so far since then and we don’t plan on stopping now👊🏁 pic.twitter.com/tVGUHP5Q1j — Brandon Brown (@brandonbrown_68) May 3, 2022

Mason Massey, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to uncle Marty Massey’s 2003 dirt late model paint scheme

📰: @Mason_Massey honors his uncle, Marty Massey, at @TooToughToTame for NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend. This is the paint scheme Marty Massey was running when Mason was introduced to the sport. Paint scheme recreated by: @raceartist#NASCARThrowback | #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/g191ZQk4MJ — DGM Racing (@dgm_racing_) May 4, 2022

Stefan Parsons, No. 99 BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to father Phil Parsons’ 1988 paint scheme

NEWS:

Excited to reveal our throwback to my dad @philparsons98’s 1988 scheme this weekend @TooToughToTame! Can’t wait to get one of his most memorable schemes on track with @Go_Sokal and @diecast_b! Be sure to check out https://t.co/XMjpAIWdJy to get your diecast! pic.twitter.com/9yPnf9yBsa — Stefan Parsons (@StefanParsons_) May 3, 2022

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 David Gilliland Racing Ford

Throwback to Bobby Allison’s 1975 paint scheme

A scheme fit for the Alabama Gang.@hailiedeegan’s Bobby Allison throwback for Darlington is 𝙏𝙊𝙐𝙂𝙃. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VSlB6shx8X — David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) April 19, 2022

Blaine Perkins, No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to crew chief Doug George’s 1996 paint scheme

Spencer Boyd, No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Michael Waltrip’s 1986 paint scheme

🎨 So cool of @RimTyme custom wheels and tires to let us do a throwback to my buddy @MW55 and his @HawaiianPunchUS car! 🛞 pic.twitter.com/bdQXu53ytu — Spencer Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) May 2, 2022

Tyler Ankrum, No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

Throwback to Mike Skinner’s 2005 paint scheme

It’s very cool to be a part of a landmark weekend for Toyota and I’m happy to be honoring fellow Toyota and California driver Mike Skinner. My LIUNA Tundra TRD Pro looks great, and we hope to do what Mike did quite a few times in this scheme, drive it to Victory Lane! pic.twitter.com/poutj72z8t — Tyler Ankrum (@TylerAnkrum) May 2, 2022

Ryan Preece, No. 17 David Gilliland Racing Ford

Throwback to Reggie Ruggiero’s modified paint scheme

Throwing it back from one generation of New England modified racer to another. We can’t wait to see Ryan Preece’s Reggie Ruggiero scheme take on The Lady in Black. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RWz938NqKe — David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) April 13, 2022

Chandler Smith, No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

Throwback to 2012 and prior when Safelite’s MobileGlassShop vehicles were predominately white with red and black stripes on the side, per a KBM team release

Derek Kraus, No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to owner Bill McAnally’s first NAPA paint scheme

It’s throwback season! @derek9kraus had the idea to surprise our team owner, Bill McAnally, and run his paint scheme! This was the first year @NAPAknowhow sponsored Bill as a driver and team owner. Derek wants to commemorate Bill and NAPA for all their support! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/dR9EmAfHGw — Bill McAnally Racing (@BMR_NASCAR) April 26, 2022

Danny Bohn, No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Darrell Waltrip’s 1981-82 paint scheme

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet

Throwback to Sterling Marlin’s “Silver Bullet” paint scheme

Dean Thompson, No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to sprint car racer Dean Thompson’s paint scheme

Dean Thompson 🤝 Dean Thompson@deanthompsonr will honor famed sprint car racer Dean Thompson with his No. 40 @CorporateWWE throwback scheme @TooToughToTame! pic.twitter.com/1IbVO7A1tA — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) April 20, 2022

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Travis Pastrana’s 2012 Xfinity Series paint scheme

Akinori Ogata, No. 43 Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota

Throwback to Mike Skinner’s 2008 paint scheme

Two days until this day🏁

Look forward to drive the Mike Skinner's 2008 Throwback TOYOTA TUNDRA @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/3A3SGlfZ1r — Akinori Ogata (@AkinoriOgata) May 4, 2022

Kris Wright, No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Ron Hornaday’s 2008-09 paint scheme

Lawless Alan, No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Throwback to Jeff Gordon’s 2007 Coca-Cola 600 paint scheme

Bringing the 🔥 to @TooToughToTame.@lawlessalan25 is throwing it back to Jeff Gordon's 2007 Department of Defense paint scheme with his AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado on May 6! pic.twitter.com/ZsbtbArElR — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) April 22, 2022

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota

Throwback to dirt modified racer Jack Johnson’s paint scheme

It’s time for our 2022 Darlington Raceway Throwback reveal! Special thanks to Shawn and Billie Beckhorn for placing the winning bid in our Aim Autism auction for the chance to pick this years throwback paint scheme. We can’t wait to get it on the track at @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/3fniR1Q9gj — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) April 27, 2022

Chase Purdy, No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

Throwback to Darrell Waltrip’s final Truck start in 2005

Colby Howard, No. 91 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

Throwback to the 1970s