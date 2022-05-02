Dover Cup results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott scored his first victory of the season, winning Monday’s Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. placed a season-best second. Ross Chastain finished third and was followed by Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman.

Kyle Larson was sixth. Kyle Busch, who led a race-high 103 of 400 laps, placed seventh. Pole-sitter Chris Buescher was eight. Kevin Harvick (ninth) and Erik Jones completed the top 10.

DRIVER POINTS

Chase Elliott remains the points leader after his win. He has 418 points. He’s followed by Ryan Blaney (368 points), William Byron (353), Kyle Busch (353) and Alex Bowman (349).

