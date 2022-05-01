Rain postpones Dover Cup race to Monday

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rain has postponed the Cup race at Dover Motor Speedway. The race is scheduled to resume 12 p.m. ET Monday. The race will air on FS1. Motor Racing Network also will broadcast the race.

The wunderground.com forecast for Monday calls fro partly cloudy skies, a high of 67 degrees and a 3% chance of rain for the resumption of the race.

Sunday’s race was stopped after 78 of 400 laps by rain. Kyle Larson leads and is followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron.

Cars were sent to pit road and the race was stopped at 3:59 p.m. ET.

Denny Hamlin led 55 laps. He is eighth after pitting during the caution for rain. He was the first car off pit road that stopped. The top seven cars did not pit before the race was stopped. All 36 cars that started remain in the race.

The Cup garage will open at 9:30 a.m. ET. Grandstands open at 11 a.m.