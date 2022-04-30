Dover Xfinity results, points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DOVER, Del. — Josh Berry led the final 55 laps to earn his first Xfinity Series win of 2022 at Dover Motor Speedway.

The victory is Berry’s third career triumph, this time holding off JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier in the process. Allgaier led a race-high 67 laps before finishing second. JRM placed all four of its cars inside the top five with Noah Gragson finishing fourth and Sam Mayer fifth. Ty Gibbs was third.

Gragson took home the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus for the fifth time in his career.

POINTS REPORT

With 427 points, AJ Allmendinger continues to lead the series after 10 races. Ty Gibbs (384 points) moved into a tie with Noah Gragson for second place as the pair sit 43 points behind Allmendinger. Josh Berry (339) sits fourth ahead of a tie for fifth between Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier (317).