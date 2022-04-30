Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

DOVER, Del. — Chris Buescher posted the fastest lap in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying to win the pole for Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Buescher’s lap of 160.149 mph in the second round of qualifying Saturday was good enough for the first pole position of his NASCAR career. It also marks RFK Racing’s first pole award since May 2017 with 180 starts in between. Denny Hamlin will start alongside Buescher in the front row, posting a lap at 159.744 mph.

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney completed the top five. Alex Bowman qualified sixth, giving Hendrick Motorsports three cars inside the top six.

The fourth Hendrick car, wheeled by William Byron, crashed hard during practice, relegating the No. 24 team to a backup car. Byron’s car snapped loose on entry to Turn 3 before Byron attempted to save the car but careened hard into the outside wall, destroying the right side of the vehicle.

Tyler Reddick, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland and Josh Bilicki also crashed during practice. Gilliland, Burton, Byron and Bilicki did not post qualifying laps.