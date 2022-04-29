Friday NASCAR schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A busy weekend of NASCAR racing starts Friday at Dover Motor Speedway.

The Monster Mile opens its doors with ARCA Menards Series East action practice, qualifying and a 125-lap race.

Before the green flag flies on the day’s main event, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will hit the track for practice before single-car, two-lap qualifying to set the field for Saturday’s race.

Friday, April 29

Forecast: Mainly sunny, high of 63 degrees, no chance of rain

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

10 a.m. — ARCA East Series

2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity