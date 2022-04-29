Friday NASCAR schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

A busy weekend of NASCAR racing starts Friday at Dover Motor Speedway.
The Monster Mile opens its doors with ARCA Menards Series East action practice, qualifying and a 125-lap race.
Before the green flag flies on the day’s main event, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will hit the track for practice before single-car, two-lap qualifying to set the field for Saturday’s race.
Friday, April 29
Forecast: Mainly sunny, high of 63 degrees, no chance of rain
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- 10 a.m. — ARCA East Series
- 2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 1:15 – 2:30 p.m. — ARCA East practice/qualifying
- 3 – 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
- 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single-vehicle, two laps, all entries, FS1)
- 5:30 p.m. — ARCA East Series race (125 laps/125 miles, MRN and will air at 1 p.m. ET May 6 on USA)