NASCAR weekend schedule: Dover Motor Speedway

By Apr 28, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Dover Motor Speedway will be home to the ARCA Menards Series East, Xfinity Series and Cup Series this weekend.

The track will host the final round of the Dash 4 Cash in Saturday’s Xfinity race (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1). Racing for the $100,000 prize will be AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg.

In the Cup race, Ross Chastain and William Byron each seek to be the first driver to win three races this year.

Here is a look at the Dover weekend:

Dover weekend weather

(Forecasts from Weather Underground)

FridayMainly sunny, high of 63 degrees, no chance of rain

SaturdaySunny, high of 65 degrees, no chance of rain

SundayOvercast, high of 64 degrees, 10% chance of rain at start of the race

Dover weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, April 29

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 10 a.m. — ARCA East Series
  • 2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:15 – 2:30 p.m. — ARCA East practice/qualifying
  • 3 – 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single-vehicle, two laps, two rounds, FS1)
  • 5:30 p.m. — ARCA East Series race (125 laps/125 miles, MRN and will air at 1 p.m. ET May 6 on USA)

Saturday, April 30

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. — Cup practice (Group A & B, FS1)
  • 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Group A & B, single vehicle, two laps, two rounds, MRN, FS1)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/200 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 1

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps/400 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

